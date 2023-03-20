Nigeria: Oyo Assembly Speaker, Ogundoyin, Retains Constituency Seat

19 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Debo Ogundoyin, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, has been declared the winner of the House of Assembly election of Ibarapa East State Constituency.

The Returning Officer for the constituency, John Oladeji, made the announcement on Sunday in Eruwa.

Mr Oladeji said Mr Ogundoyin, the PDP candidate, scored 10,039 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adeolu Aderounmu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 7,111 votes.

In his reactions, Mr Ogundoyin appreciated his constituents for counting him worthy to be their representative at the House of Assembly.

The Speaker, who dedicated his victory to the people of Ibarapa East, pledged to keep on representing them well and ensure that good governance continues in the state as a whole.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP candidate for Oluyole Constituency, Waheed Akintayo, also won the election in his constituency.

The PDP candidate polled 19, 334 votes to defeat all other candidates in the election.

