Nigeria: Kogi - 1st Female Lawmakers Elected Since 1999

Profoss / Uwe Dedering / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
A map showing the location of Kogi State in Nigeria.
20 March 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran

Two female candidates of APC, Mrs Comfort Nwuchola and Mrs Omotayo Adeleye-Ishaya, have won Ibaji and Ijumu seats respectively in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The returning officer in Ijumu, Mrs Grace Abalaka Haruna, said Adeleye-Ishaya scored 8,568 votes to defeat other contestants.

In Ibaji, Mrs Comfort Nwuchola of APC polled 7,718 votes to defeat her closest rival, Peter Egwuda, of NNPP, who garnered 6,737 votes.

The two women are the first female lawmakers to be elected to the state assembly since the return of democracy in 1999.

The state assembly, in 1992, had three female members.

Meanwhile, APC has won five seats while PDP secured two out of seven seats declared so far.

The results of the remaining 18 constituencies were yet to be announced as at press time.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.