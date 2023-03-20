Nigeria: Kogi - 1st Female Lawmakers Elected Since 1999

A map showing the location of Kogi State in Nigeria.

Two female candidates of APC, Mrs Comfort Nwuchola and Mrs Omotayo Adeleye-Ishaya, have won Ibaji and Ijumu seats respectively in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The returning officer in Ijumu, Mrs Grace Abalaka Haruna, said Adeleye-Ishaya scored 8,568 votes to defeat other contestants.

In Ibaji, Mrs Comfort Nwuchola of APC polled 7,718 votes to defeat her closest rival, Peter Egwuda, of NNPP, who garnered 6,737 votes.

The two women are the first female lawmakers to be elected to the state assembly since the return of democracy in 1999.

The state assembly, in 1992, had three female members.

Meanwhile, APC has won five seats while PDP secured two out of seven seats declared so far.

The results of the remaining 18 constituencies were yet to be announced as at press time.