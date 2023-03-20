South Africa: Former Deputy President Rejects Corruption Claims - South African News Briefs - March 20, 2023

Former Deputy President Rejects Opposition Leader's Corruption Claims

Former deputy president David Mabuza says he is not the cabinet member said to be involved in the alleged large-scale corruption at Eskom power stations, TimesLive reports. Mabuza issued a statement on Saturday March 18, 2023, saying he had pleaded with Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen to report him to the police if he had such evidence. Mabuza says that Steenhuisen used the allegations to gain popularity and score cheap political points. The DA leader earlier said in parliament that Mabuza was the senior person that former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was referring to when he said a senior politician was involved in the contracts, hit squads and all sorts of crimes at Eskom.

Arrests as Police Gear Up for National Shutdown

Police Minister Bheki Cele says 87 people have been arrested so far in the hours preceding a planned national shutdown on March 20, 2023, IOL reports. Of the eighty-seven arrested, 41 were arrested in Gauteng, 29 in North West and 15 in Free State. There are also arrests in other provinces such as Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape. EyeWitness News reports that Julius Malema, leader of political party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), says the planned shutdown will be peaceful. The party wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

News Crew Attacked in Cape Town

A South African Broadcasting Corporation news crew has come under attack in Cape Town. TimesLive reports that the incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Monday March 20 on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry in Nyanga. The crew was collecting visuals of the national shutdown when two men allegedly approached their vehicle and hit the car with an object. A crew member seated in the front of the vehicle was struck on the head. He has been hospitalised.

