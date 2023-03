A 26-year-old man, Rasheed Buruji Kashamu, of PDP has emerged winner of Ijebu North 1 Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Rasheed, the son of late Senator Buruji Kashamu, is the youngest elected member in the state assembly.

Also, a former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun's nephew, Yusuf Amosun, won Ewekoro Constituency on the platform of the ruling APC.

Oludaisi Elemide of APC won Odeda Constituency, while PDP's Bello Muhammad Oluwadamilare won in Sagamu 1 Constituency.