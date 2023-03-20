Nigeria: Breaking - NNPP Leading APC With Over 30,000 Votes in Kano

19 March 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) currently has over 30,000 votes above its All Progressives Congress (APC) rival in the ongoing collation of Kano governorship election results.

The results collated from Bebeji, the 36th Local Government Area, pushed the opposition party to the height.

However results are still being expected from eight other LGAs.

The neck and neck between the parties has been on since collation of the governorship results started om Sunday evening.

Currently as things stand, NNPP's Abba Yusuf has polled a total of 711,685, while Nasir Gawuna of the APC has secured - 680,808, leaving a margin of 30,877.

