Nigeria: Experts Advocate Modern Road Barriers to Curb Train/Vehicle Crashes

Some experts in the transport sector have advocated proactive safety barriers on roads around rail lines to curb spate of train/vehicle collusion in the country.

They experts, who spoke while responding to a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on train/vehicle collusion in Bauchi and Gombe, said railway accident prevention and infrastructure protection are critical to transport safety.

The Manager, Nigeria Railway Station in Gombe, Garba Adamu said that erection of mechanical barriers on roads would restrict unwanted vehicular movement and crossing of rail tracks.

He also called for rehabilitation of rail infrastructure and deployment of trained gatekeepers to effectively manned the "11th Crossing" on the rail tracks.

This, he said, would prevent motorists from indiscriminate crossing of rail track when a train was approaching.

"If the gatekeeper is performing his duty optimally, it will not be possible for collusion to occur.

"It is important for motorists and road users to be extra careful when approaching rail track crossing line.

"Motorists should exercise caution, they shouldn't assume that the rail track is always safe for crossing," he said.

Also, Mr Musa Kanisari, urged NRC and other relevant authorities to upscale sensitisation activities to create awareness on rail safety in the society.

Kanisari, a retired NRC staff in Bauchi, attributed spate of train/vehicle accident and derailment to obsolete rail infrastructure.

"Most of the 11th Crossings remained wide opened due to collapse of rail services in many parts of the country. (NAN)