Nigeria: Experts Advocate Modern Road Barriers to Curb Train/Vehicle Crashes

20 March 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Some experts in the transport sector have advocated proactive safety barriers on roads around rail lines to curb spate of train/vehicle collusion in the country.

They experts, who spoke while responding to a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on train/vehicle collusion in Bauchi and Gombe, said railway accident prevention and infrastructure protection are critical to transport safety.

The Manager, Nigeria Railway Station in Gombe, Garba Adamu said that erection of mechanical barriers on roads would restrict unwanted vehicular movement and crossing of rail tracks.

He also called for rehabilitation of rail infrastructure and deployment of trained gatekeepers to effectively manned the "11th Crossing" on the rail tracks.

This, he said, would prevent motorists from indiscriminate crossing of rail track when a train was approaching.

"If the gatekeeper is performing his duty optimally, it will not be possible for collusion to occur.

"It is important for motorists and road users to be extra careful when approaching rail track crossing line.

"Motorists should exercise caution, they shouldn't assume that the rail track is always safe for crossing," he said.

Also, Mr Musa Kanisari, urged NRC and other relevant authorities to upscale sensitisation activities to create awareness on rail safety in the society.

Kanisari, a retired NRC staff in Bauchi, attributed spate of train/vehicle accident and derailment to obsolete rail infrastructure.

"Most of the 11th Crossings remained wide opened due to collapse of rail services in many parts of the country. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.