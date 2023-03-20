Nigeria: PDP Leads Edo Assembly With 12 Seats

20 March 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a. Bello

The PDP has won 12 out of the 24 constituency seats in the Edo State House of Assembly elections.

The election results so far declared by INEC showed that APC won six seats and the Labour Party (LP) one.

The results of the remaining five constituencies were yet to be announced: they are Egor, Etsako I, Etsako II, Oredo East and Ovia South-West.

Speaking with journalists, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo State, Obo Efanga, said, "Of the 24 state assembly seats, declaration has been made on 19 so far and we are yet to get information from the other constituencies."

