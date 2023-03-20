Liberia: BMMC Workers Union Distances Itself From Planned Protest

17 March 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The workers union of Bea Mountain Mining Company Workers Union has distanced itself from a leaked audio recording on social media that it is planning to join forces with other groups to protest next week.

A statement issued early Thursday said. "Our attention has been drawn to a leaked audio and a Facebook post from Elijah Boimah, a journalist from D1 radio station, that is being circulated, implicating this union leadership in an alleged upcoming county protest."

The Statement continued: "We want to state categorically that we have no dealings with any protest group, whether in Cape Mount or any part of Liberia. At no time has this Union Leadership met, discussed, or promised any protest group to offer any form of support whatsoever.

"We, therefore, distance ourselves and condemn in the strongest term statements contained in that purported audio and Facebook post, which tends to undermine the gains made so far by this Local Union leadership."

The Union said it considers the leaked audio and Facebook post as blackmail targeted at this union's leadership by selfish individuals who have no moral uprightness. It pledged its commitment to seeking the welfare of the workforce in keeping with the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) it signed, the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), and DWA.

"we want to warn proponents of such dubious and malicious audio to desist from spreading these falsehoods, the Union said in the statement under the signatures of its Chairman Samuel G. Roberts and Secretary-General Rekiatu Konneh.

