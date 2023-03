Benin's capital city, Cotonou will host the 45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly (OGA) on 13 July 2023, CAF have confirmed.

This is the first CAF Ordinary Assembly to be hosted in Benin. CAF is looking forward to working closely with Benin Football Association, Benin Government and various stakeholders in hosting the CAF's Member Associations in Cotonou.

Previously, Benin hosted the 2021 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup between Algeria's JS Kabylie and Raja Club Athletic of Morocco.