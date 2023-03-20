Nigeria: Breaking - All Eyes On Kano as INEC Declares Kebbi Governorship Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kebbi State governorship election inconclusive.

The action on Kebbi has drawn interest on Kano where the commission is yet to make a final pronouncement.

Daily Trust had reported the anxiety at the INEC collation centre in Kano after the final LGA result was announced but electoral officials demanded more time for compilation.

In Kebbi, the commission said the election was declared inconclusive because of massive cancellation and overvoting in 20 out of the 21 local government areas of the state.

The collation and presiding officer for the governorship election, Professor Yusuf Sa'idu, said the total registered voters for the elections stood at 2,032041 out of which the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 388,258 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 342,980, leaving a difference of 45,278.

He said the total valid votes in the election was 792234, rejected votes 18,204 and total votes cast was 760,438.

He said "While the collation was on, we took records of where cancellations were made in 20 out of the 21 local government areas of the state, totaling 91,829".

"By the power invested on me as the collation and presiding officer for the general and gubernatorial election, I, professor Yusuf Sa'idu of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto hereby declare the governorship election in Kebbi State inconclusive."

Earlier, the PDP representative at the collation centre, Alhaji Sani Dododo, refused to sign the results, insisting that INEC must announce the total figure of overvoting and cancelations made in the 20 affected local government areas .