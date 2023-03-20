Kenya: Kisumu Remain Deserted, Shops Closed as Traders Heed Odinga 'Public Holiday' Call

20 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The "Holiday" is real in Kisumu as the lakeside city remains deserted with shops closed, save for a few.

Locals responded to a call by Azimio leader Raila Odinga that Monday remains a holiday despite the government terming the call unconstitutional.

Police presence is only along State House road, which has been barricaded, with no movement of the public or vehicles.

Along the streets, three armed officers could be seen around Kentons building along Oginga Odinga street.

The building has been put on notice by demonstrators who believes that it belongs to Evans Kidero, the former Nairobi Governor.

Kidero is accussed of going against Raila in the region, angering the latter's supporters.

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga has in the meantime clarified that the building does not belong to Kidero and should not be targeted.

At Kondele, situated along Kisumu Kakamega road, demonstrators are arriving in large numbers.

Already the road has been blocked using stones, with some demonstrators lighting up bonfires.

"We are here in solidarity with Baba (Raila) who is leading a demo in Nairobi. Here we're domesticating the same," said James Auma, a tout in Kondele.

Traffic is already paralyzed, motorcyclists on top of their cycles, with no customers to ferry.

All public and private schools are empty with parents choosing to keep their children indoors.

In a number of circulars to parents, school heads explained that today is not a public holiday and as such lessons will go on.

However, they cautioned that should parents feel that the security of their children are at risk, then they shouldn't allow them to go to school.

But for private schools, the circular directed parents not to allow their children out for school due to the planned demonstrations.

