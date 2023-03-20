Kenya: 'Meet Me on the Streets 'Winnie Odinga Tells Azimio Supporters, Claims Electronic Devices Hacked

Nairobi — The Opposition Leader Raila Odinga's daughter, Winnie Odinga, will take part in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya demonstrations slated for today.

Winnie told Azimio coalition supporters that she will attend the demonstrations lamenting that her electronic devices had been hacked ahead of the protest.

"All electronics hacked! All completely unusable, all dead! Meet me in the streets!"stated the EALA MP.

This follows calls by Kenya Kwanza Alliance legislators urging those opposing the removal of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners from office to involve their children in planned protests.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua previously told Odinga to allow his children to lead the demonstrations that the opposition is calling for.

"Those who want our children to go to the streets have organized for their children to go to EALA in Arusha. If he wants street protests it is okay. But for them to take place, let your daughter, son come from Arusha and physically lead the demonstrations and the rest of the Kenyans can follow," Gachagua said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa said they should not involve hard-working Kenyans in their planned demos slated for next week.

"Bring your children whom you have taken to EALA and those who are at home to the protests you wish to stage," he said.

Ichungwa said he wanted to see the children of Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga holding protests together with Azimio supporters.

"We are waiting, we want to see your children at the forefront of those rallies and protests with you," he said.

Odinga told his supporters that they will proceed to State House as earlier announced.

The Azimo Coalition leader made the announcement on Sunday hours after he said during a media interview on Saturday night plans to storm State House had been shelved.

He told his supporters the protest will set off at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) through Parliament before culminating at State House.

"Kenyans, tomorrow is a public holiday. We will be assembling in Nairobi and if you can not come to Nairobi, demonstrate where you are in your own way peacefully," he told a public rally in Rongai, Nakuru county.

"By 6.00am in the morning, we will be up and running in the streets of Nairobi. We will march from KICC to the state house to claim our victory, it is time to save our country if not not then right now," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Odinga had, during an interview on Citizen TV, clarified that not all supporters will storm State House acknowledging that it is a protected area where only authorized persons are allowed in.

"We will hand the petition to the President wherever he will be. If he is at his office, we will take it there. If he is at State House, we will hand it over there," he said.

"Kenyans, tomorrow is a public holiday. We will be assembling in Nairobi and if you can not come to Nairobi, demonstrate where you are in your own way peacefully," he told a public rally in Rongai, Nakuru county.

"By 6 in the morning we will be up and running in the streets of Nairobi. We will march from KICC to the state house to claim our victory, it is time to save our country if not not then right now," he said.

Odinga had, during an interview on Citizen TV, clarified that not all supporters will storm State House acknowledging that it is a protected area where only authorized persons are allowed in.

"We will hand the petition to the President wherever he will be. If he is at his office, we will take it there. If he is at State House, we will hand it over there," he said.