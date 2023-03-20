Kenya: Police Lob Teargas to Disperse Odinga Supporters at KICC

Nairobi — Police have lobbed teargas to disperse dozens of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya protestors who stormed the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) accompanied by a section of legislators.

Minutes after the lawmakers led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua addressed a group of their supporters warming up for the demonstrations, the police threw teargas canisters to disrupt the groupings.

The lawmakers who had converged at KICC which was the central meeting point before the Raila Odinga protest commence include Junet Mohammed (Suna East),Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi),Rosa Buyu (Kisumu Town East) and Mishi Mboko (Likoni).

Security was heightened on roads around State House, Nairobi Monday ahead of a protest march by Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Roads blocks were erected by armed police who stopped and searched vehicles to ensure supporters of the Opposition chief do not find their way to the seat of power.

Odinga told his supporters that they will proceed to State House as earlier announced.

The Azimo Coalition leader made the announcement on Sunday hours after he said during a media interview on Saturday night plans to storm State House had been shelved.

He told his supporters the protest will set off at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) through Parliament before culminating at State House.

"Kenyans, tomorrow is a public holiday. We will be assembling in Nairobi and if you can not come to Nairobi, demonstrate where you are in your own way peacefully," he told a public rally in Rongai, Nakuru county.

"By 6 in the morning we will be up and running in the streets of Nairobi. We will march from KICC to the state house to claim our victory, it is time to save our country if not not then right now," he said.

Odinga had, during an interview on Citizen TV, clarified that not all supporters will storm State House acknowledging that it is a protected area where only authorized persons are allowed in.

"We will hand the petition to the President wherever he will be. If he is at his office, we will take it there. If he is at State House, we will hand it over there," he said.

