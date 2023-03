Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya demonstrators have gained access to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

This is after police lobbed teargas to disperse them outside the KICC precinct's even as a number of protestors were arrested.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna who was among leaders at the KICC urged Azimio supporters to come out in large numbers.

More to follow.......