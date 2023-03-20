Liberia: NEC Ready for October Elections

-Despite funding delays

National Elections Commission (NEC) Acting Boss Cllr. Teplah Reeves says the Commission is fully ready to conduct the 10 October 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

She told the Plenary of the Liberian Senate Thursday, 16 March 2023, she said the NEC Board of Commissioners has reiterated its full readiness for the elections.

She added that this is in spite of the continuous delay by the Minister of Finance Mr. Samuel D. Tweah to release funding to the Commission.

Cllr. Reeves however expressed optimism that the full amount promised by Minister Tweah will be given before 12 midnight on 17 March 2023.

She told the Senate that the Commission is doing all it can in consonance with the 1986 Liberian Constitution and the National Elections Law to conduct a free, fair, transparent and credible election within the timeframe as provided.

Cllr. Teplah Reeves disclosed that the total of US$10 Million as promised by the Finance Minister is yet to land in the account of the Commission.

According to her, the money was expected to have been given to the NEC on 15 March. But she revealed that it did not happen apparently due to the national holiday observed on 15 March.

The NEC had earlier complained that Mr. Tweah had yet to release the full amount needed for the first phase of the activities leading to the 2023 elections.

During the NEC's appearance before the Senate, NEC Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah said Minister Tweah promised to give money for the elections in three phases.

Madam Lansanah also informed the plenary at the time that the finance minister vowed to make available US$10 Million as cash for phase one on 15 March 2023.