Liberia: MAP Liberia Ends One-Day Workshop On VGGT

MAP Liberia on Thursday, 16 March 2023 ended a one-day workshop in Congo Town on the Voluntary Guidelines on the Responsible Governance of Tenure (VGGT).

MAP Liberia Executive Director James Yarsiah said the international VGGT was launched ten years ago.

He said it is now called the Voluntary Guidelines on the Responsible Governance of Tenure of Land, Fisheries and Forests by Multi-Actor Platform on Land Governance and Responsible Agricultural Investment (MAP Liberia Land Platform), the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the Liberia Land Authority (LLA).

He welcomed the renewed commitments of the Government of Liberia, civil society, and international organizations and donors to support the implementation of these guidelines.

Mr. Yarsiah explained that specific objectives have been set identifying the successes that can be celebrated in terms of land, forestry, and fishery sectors.

He extended profound gratitude to the Government of Liberia, especially the Ministry of Agriculture, the Liberia Land Authority, the Forestry Development Authority, and the National Fishery and Aquaculture Authority for their commitment demonstrated over the past 10 years towards the full and effective implementation of the VGGT Guidelines in Liberia.

He also expressed gratitude to international development partners, especially the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Bank, USAID, EU, SIDA, and other donors for their commitment and support towards the land, forest, and fishery sectors in Liberia.

For her part, National Bureau of Concession Acting Director Diana K.C. Harris expressed hope of working with every sector.

She added that keeping those rights and keeping those wrongs for the sake of peace in Liberia we should all stand to work together to ensure that it comes to pass.

Presenting key principles of the VGGT, the Chairman of Blogboteh & Independent Consultant, Climate Change and Development, Mr. Simpson Snoh, explained that the Introduction / Objectives of the presentation were to increase awareness about the broad principles of the VGGT.

He added that it was intended to raise awareness, to demonstrate VGGT principles that inform the LRL making and should inform the LRL implementation.

He said the principles of the VGGT are: Human dignity, recognizing inherent dignity, and the equal and inalienable human rights of all individuals.