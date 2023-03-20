Liberia: ULSU to Hold Peace, Leadership Symposium

-Amid violence at UL

The University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU) is expected to embark on a three-day peace symposium and leadership training dialogue amid violence, attacks, and tussling between student groupings and government officials.

The symposium is slated for March 20- 22, 2023 on the UL Capitol Hill Campus.

The peace symposium aims to help raise awareness on the reduction of violence on the campuses of the University of Liberia.

It also aims at fostering dialogues on national reconciliation, social cohesion, and a peaceful environment in upholding the rule of law.

Addressing a major press conference recently, Student Varfee J. M Dukuly, president of the student government, said the peace and leadership training symposium is intended to develop the capacity of student leaders on leadership tolerance and negotiation.

"Comrades and friends, the University of Liberia Student Union is pleased to officially announce to students of the university and the general public that it will embark on a peace symposium and leadership training," he stated.

Mr. Dukuly said the symposium is a three-day program.

" This Symposium will host about a hundred student leaders including youth leaders from various political parties, county-based associations, departmental-based associations, and faith-based organizations," he mentioned.

The ULSU president added that it is their hope and aspiration that someday the campuses will be a place for discussing national issues through peaceful dialogues that will be led by conscious students of the microcosm of Liberian Society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At the same time, it has [come] to our attention, [a] recent wave of violence that has been permeating the corridors of the University of Liberia," Dukuly continued.

"We have witnessed hired stooges, thugs, and hooligans causing chaos and mayhem while on the other hand, students have been seen retaliating or resisting those hired thugs," he lamented.

Dukuly disclosed that these actions are a direct progenitor of violence and should not be encouraged on the campuses of the University of Liberia.

"ULSU categorically condemns any act of violence and calls for immediate calm among students and members of the public who are visitors to the university," he pleaded.