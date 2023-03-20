Liberia: NEC Announces Arrival of Final BVR Materials

Ahead of the start of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) on Monday, 20 March, the last consignment of BVR equipment has arrived in the country and is currently under the protection of the Liberia National Police in the central warehouse of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The final consignment of 1,130 kits arrived Saturday via the Roberts International airport in Margibi county.

The latest consignment follows the arrival on 28 February of the first consignment, mostly for training and the servers for the Data Management System.

NEC is proceeding as planned to commence the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise in the Phase One counties of Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Gbarpolu, Margibi, and Montsurrado from 20 March to 9 April.

In preparation for the commencement of the BVR, the Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop for Elections Magistrates, Assistant Magistrates, County Logistics Officers, and some staff of Headquarters was conducted from 1 to 5 March.

A 5-day training of electoral supervisors also kick-off on 8 March, and training of 3,195 Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) staff commenced on 13 March and will be concluded on 17 March.