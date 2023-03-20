Liberia: Firestone Management to Appear Before House of Representatives Monday

The Management of Firestone Liberia is expected to appear before the leadership of the House of Representatives Monday, 20 March 2023 to answer questions surrounding the nationalities of individuals occupying various positions at the company.

The decision to invite Firestone Liberia came from a communication sent to the House Plenary by Margibi County District #2 Representative Ivar K. Jones.

The House of Representatives in its regular session Thursday, 16 March 2023, invited the Management of Firestone Liberia to appear before the leadership on Monday and present all documents requested.

Jones craved the indulgence of the House of Representatives to request the organizational structure of Firestone Liberia's Management, reflecting the names and nationalities of individuals occupying the various positions.

According to Rep. Jones, his communication is intended to know whether Firestone Liberia is in compliance with Section 11.1 of An Act Ratifying the amended and Restated Concession Agreement between the Republic of Liberia and Firestone Liberia, Inc.

He said the Act provides in part for the employment practices of Firestone Liberia to conform to law, and in no case shall Firestone Liberia hire non-Liberian citizens for unskilled labor positions.

"Firestone Liberia shall give preference for employment at all levels of financial, accounting, technical, administrative, supervisory and senior management positions and other skilled positions to qualified Liberian citizens as and when they become available," the Act said in part.

He said subject to availability of qualified applicants, Firestone Liberia shall cause Liberian citizens to hold at least 30 percent of the ten most senior management positions within five years of the First Agreement Effective Date, and at least 50 percent of such positions within 10 years of the First Amendment Effective Date.