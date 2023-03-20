Liberia: 'Your Registration Card Is Your Power'

-Min. Blamo rallies first-time voters

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Wesseh Blamo has hit the ground running in a pre-campaign awareness, encouraging Liberians to go and register for the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) is scheduled for 20 March to 11 May 2023. Registered voters will partake in the forthcoming presidential and legislative elections due 10 October.

A campaign rally launched under the banner: "Civil Voters Awareness," was held at the Stephen Tolbert Estate Field along the Japan-Freeway.

Minister Blamo Wesseh is mobilizing a number of young voters in a major push to convince them to register and obtain their Biometric Voter's Registration card which will allow them to participate in the pending elections.

Blamo launched the civil voter's awareness campaign targeting non-registered voters in Montserrado County and its environs.

He said the exercise is a "clarion call for Liberians to seize the golden opportunity to re-elect President George Manneh Weah, who he described as a leader of the people.

He said they should register and re-elect President Weah so that he can continue his good works.

"Today [I'm] here, with hope to inform, empower and mobilize you to register and obtain your voter registration card, which is your power to participate in the October elections and give President George Weah a one round victory," Min. Blamo said.

Wednesday's event saw thousands of youths, especially first-time voters, who were mostly CDCians, dressed up in white T- Shirts.

They paraded through the Japan-Freeway corridor, promoting awareness, with placards and voter education inscriptions.

In attendance was Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee, who described the initiative as commendable.

He encouraged the youth to go and register to vote and be a part of a decision-making that will brighten their future.

He called on the young young people to go and register and vote for President Weah, who he said has the passion, courage, competence, capacity, character, and quest to develop Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Civil Voter's Registration awareness messages, will also include radio Adverts, social media promos, and script series of voters education and will be distributed to citizens through field awareness campaign and decentralized in other counties.

Biometric voters registration period will start from March 20 and continue up to May 11, 2023.