Liberia: UL Suspends Student Politics

The University of Liberia (UL) administration has suspended student politics with immediate effect, following recent bloody clashes between students and supporters of Montserrado County Rep. Moses Acarus Gray.

University of Liberia President Prof. Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, Jr. announced the suspension of student politics on all UL campuses Thursday evening, 16 March 2023 on Capitol Hill.

"As of today, March 16, 2023, student politics on all UL campuses are hereby suspended until further notice," President Nelson said.

He explained that the suspension comes in the wake of the many violent disturbances on the University of Liberia campuses.

"Students are mandated to keep in strict conformity to this

pronouncement. Violators would be severely sanctioned in keeping with the UL Revised Student Handbook," Dr. Nelson warned.

Accordingly, he ordered that no political group shall assemble or hold meetings or engage in any politically-related activities on any of the University of Liberia campuses during this period of suspension.

Dr. Nelson detailed that the suspension affects political/solidarity marches, political gatherings, the wearing of symbols and emblems depicting and promoting campus-based political groups, student protests, among others.

On behalf of the UL Administration, Dr. Nelson condemned in the strongest possible terms the violent disturbances that erupted on the UL Capitol Hill campus on Monday, 13 March 2023, and by extension all such incidents.

He announced therefore that the UL Administration has commissioned an immediate independent investigation to probe the Monday disturbances, which led to the cancellation of classes and injuries to students and others.

He disclosed that the committee is headed by Professor T. Debey Sayndee, Director of the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation (KAICT) at the University of Liberia.

The UL Administration assured and committed the full protection and safety of all students/staff/faculty and users of the facilities and services of the University.

"Meanwhile, UL students are reminded that the Revised UL Student Handbook strictly prohibits the use of disruptive noises, violence and vandalism on all its campuses," Dr. Nelson added.