Kenya: Madzayo, Wandayi Among Opposition Leaders Arrested During Azimio Protests

Cosmus Mwongela/CapitalFM
Opposition supporters protesting (file photo).
20 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Beverly Mautia

Nairobi — Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo and National Assembly Minority Opiyo Wandayi are among leaders who have been taken in police custody as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya supporters protested against the high cost of living.

The two were apprehended as they attempted to gain access to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where the Coalition leader Raila Odinga told his supporters the protest will begin before culminating at State House.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua had earlier addressed a group of their supporters warming up for the demonstrations, the police threw teargas canisters to disrupt the groupings.

Other lawmakers who had made their way to KICC include Minority Whip Junet Mohammed, Kisumu Town West MP Rosa Buyu and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

