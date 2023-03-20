Kenya: Businesses in Kisii Operating Normally As Traders Avoid Azimio Protests

Kisii — Business went on as usual Monday in Kisii town as a number of traders opened their businesses with many of the residents saying they are already straining to make a living and don't want to waste any time with protests.

A number said, they are finding means to get school fees for their children who are getting back to school from midterm break which is ending Tuesday and paying loans which are stressing them.

Denis Nyabuto a boda boda rider said those demanding for the protests should first involve their sons and daughters and put them at the frontline.

"Let him not use Kenyans to make his life comfortable in the government, let him confront the president and fight him alone without involving us, life became hard when he was in a handshake government," said Nyabuto.

Martha Moraa, a Mutumba trader said she will not participate in the protest as she is busy with her business to get school fees for his sons.

George Ongeri, a pineapple trader said he has no trust with any leader even those calling for protests will not change anything.

However, about ten Boda boda riders who seem to be drunk assembled around Kisii town's Capital roundabout to participate in the Nationwide protests which is being conducted in some parts of the country including Nairobi and Kisumu.

On the other hand, a number of police officers arrived early at the assembly point ahead of the protesters to enforce order Amidst the protest.

Jared Nyamweya, one of the protesters said the cost of living is high forcing an ordinary citizen to strain while making a living due to the bad economy driven by the government.

"This is not a violent protest, we have noted that this government is caring for the rich, what of the promises you made to the people while you were seeking for presidency," said Nyamweya.

Joshua Omari, a boda boda rider, asked the government to take the police to Baringo to fight banditries, and said they are peaceful protestors who are demanding the government to lower the cost of living.