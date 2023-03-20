Liberia: DG Glassco Highlights Government Support to Local Fishing Communities

17 March 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, (NaFAA) says the Congress for Democratic Change, (CDC)- led government is significantly impacting the fisheries sector since 2018 through the donations of free fishing implements.

Madam Emma Meiteh Glasssco said the Weah led government through NaFAA has donated several outboard engines, nets and other fishing implements free of charge to fishermen and fishmongers across the nine coastal counties.

Madam Glassco told a gathering of Fishermen and Fishmongers in the Township of West Point Thursday March 16, 2023 that history shows that President George Weah government is the first that has embarked upon improving the livelihood of the local fishermen and fishmongers.

Speaking during the official launch of the Ministry of Information outreach program titled, "Bringing Government to the People" madam Glassco stated that those distributions are intended to enhanced the abilities of local fishermen and improve their livelihood.

Madam Emma Glassco said with support from the World Bank president Weah intends to further begin the construction of an industrial fishing port at the Mesurado Fishing Pier on Bushrod Island and also construct mini landing jetties that would be used by the local fishermen and fishmongers in five counties including Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Sinoe, Grand Kru and Maryland.

