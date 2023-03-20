Liberia: C.B. Dunbar Hospital Gets New Medical Director

The Ministry of Health has assigned Dr. Arthur Jones Wuoh at the C.B. Dunbar Maternity Hospital as its new Medical Director in Gbarnga, Bong County.

B. Dunbar is Liberia's only maternity Hospital in Central Liberia, that provides specialized medical services in maternity health in rural Liberia.

The hospital also caters to patients with maternal complications from bordering Towns and Villages within the Republic of Guinea.

Dr. Wuoh took over from Dr. Mamawah George Annan who served as Medical Directress for the Hospital for the past year.

Speaking at the turning-over ceremony over the weekend at the Hospital in Gbarnga, Dr. Mamawah George Annan said there were challenges, but her administration succeeded in running the hospital due to collaborative efforts from the Administration of C.B. Dunbar and the Leadership of Bong County.

Dr. Mamawah George Annan, who is now assigned to Bomi County Health Team as Health Team Officer for the County said under her administration at the CB Dunbar, the hospital was able to achieve stable electricity at the facility.

Dr. Annan further said that under her administration, she was able to strengthen the record room of the Hospital to have a proper record system for patients.

The C.B. Dunbar outgoing Medical Directress then called on Dr. Wuoh to work collectively with the Hospital's Administration and Nurses in meeting the needs of patients.

She noted that under her leadership, the Hospital was able to launch an inpatient feeding program, the ongoing expansion project of the hospital, procurement of a transformer for the West Africa Power poll through Jungle Energy Power (JEP), including several donations from local and international organizations, private citizens and government officials.

The outgoing Medical Directress also hailed the Citizens of Bong County, especially Nurses and Doctors, Members of the Bong County Legislative Caucus and all for the level of support rendered during her stayed at the C. B. Dunbar Maternity hospital.

She added, "I am grateful to you all for the love and care you showed me as Medical Directress of the C. B. Dunbar Hospital. Wherever I go and whatever I do, C. B. Dunbar and Bong County will always remain in my heart".

Additionally, the CB Dunbar Hospital outgoing Medical Directress was gowned by the Administration of the Hospital for her tremendous contribution to the development of the hospital in the County.

For his part, Dr. Arthur Jones Wuoh called for a collaborative effort in improving the running of the Hospital.

He assured Nurses that under his administration, C.B. Dunbar will not only focus on maternal health but will cater to other health needs of patients, noting that there will be staff development at the local and national level in other to make C.B. Dunbar the best in terms of providing health services in the country.

As Medical Director, Dr. Wuoh stated that he is aware that the tasks ahead are huge, but maintained that they can be overcome when nurses and doctors at the hospital, county authorities, and ordinary citizens can work together irrespective of their personal feelings and thought.

He believes that when nurses, doctors, and county authorities work together, the only maternity hospital in the central region of Liberia will be transformed for the better, despite the challenges.

The C B Dunber Hospital's new Medical Director further revealed that his utmost priority is the completion of the Hospital expansion project that is ongoing at the hospital facility in the County.

"I intend to make C B Dunbar Comprehensive Hospital second to none in the County," he added.

Also, speaking at the turning-over ceremony, Bong County Health Team Officer, Dr. Cynthia Blapooh lauded Dr. Annan for the level of work done during her stay at the hospital.

She is hopeful that her successor (Dr. Wuoh) will work with nurses and doctors including the County Health Team and citizens to help the ministry of Health and its partners meet its objectives.

Dr. Blapooh strongly believes that C. B. Dunbar under the leadership of her professional colleague will build on the legacy left behind for the common good of the Health System.