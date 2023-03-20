Liberia: Monrovia-Students At the University of Liberia Under the Banner, 'Students Unification Party' Have Succumbed to Montserrado County District Number Eight, Representative, Acarus Moses Gary As a Way to Avoid Further Confrontation.

Earlier during late morning hours on Monday, March 13, 2023, the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) lawmaker planned to have lunch with some students of the State-run-University

But the news spread like wildfire with some students of UL planning to resist any attempt by the Montserrado County lawmaker to foot on the UL's Main Campus of the University of Liberia.

On the other hand, there were those eagerly waiting to see the lawmaker share lunch with them.

The opposing students from the campus-based Student Unification Party (SUP) alongside the Progressive Students Alliance (PROSA), at a discrete distance apart, launched their regular loitering on and around the Main Campus of the UL singing different songs and slogans against the arrival of the Montserrado lawmaker.

The opposing students threw stones indiscriminately at each other resulting in some injuries as they tried to maintain and or gain control of their ground or stance on the visit of Representative Gray.

It was at this point that Rep. Gray and his supporters went to the Main Campus of the UL with force and over-ran members of SUP as some students of PROSA were in complete disarray.

The former CDC's Secretary General then got hold of the entire Main Campus of the UL where he stood in front of the Bell of the University of Liberia.

He told the media and members of his supporters that as a former graduate of the UL and a sitting member of the 54th Legislature, he has the right to enter and leave the UL at any time he chooses.

He maintained that he can't be stopped by anyone or a group of people from visiting his alma matter.

"We will not allow twenty hard-headed boys to make this place ungovernable for the rest of the people," the lawmaker said.

He challenged anyone to attempt to stop him from doing anything on any of the campuses of the UL.

According to him, he will not allow what happened to Vice President, Jewel Howard-Taylor, Cllr. Syrenus Cephas and the Special Aide to Finance Minister, Samuel D. Tweah in recent times.

A few minutes after Representative Acarous Gary announced that he has besieged the University of Liberia Capitol Hill Campus from members of the Students Unification Party, Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah moved in to "redeem" the university campus from Rep. Gray and his supporters.

The presence of the District #10 Lawmaker forced his colleague, Rep. Gray, and those men who accomplished him, predominantly perceived to be disadvantaged youths out of the university premises.

Representative Kolubah and his men were seen putting those alleged disadvantaged youths out of the university premises after Representative Gray had left the scene.

Following the departure of Hon. Gray, many of the SUP supporters said they wanted to avoid serious problems.

"We decided to stay calm now after the throwing of stones because we want peaceful learning activities to go on. We remain calm not as a sign of weakness, but as a sign of the high degree of maturity," William S. Kollie who said he is a student reading political science said.

He added, "I think Representative Gray came to test the water."