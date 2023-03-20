Cote d'Ivoire: Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire Reinforce Security On Water Resources

17 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The governments of Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire have pledged to co-ordinate and reinforce security operations at their borders to prevent activities that affect the quality of the Bia and Tano water resources.

Also, the two countries are to halt all illegal mining activities that lead to the pollution of the basins and share best practices and knowledge in mining and other necessary areas.

These were contained in a communique issued after a bilateral meeting between the two countries on the Bia and Tano transbound­ary water systems.

A joint communique issued and signed in Accra by the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and the Ivoirian Minister of Water and Forestry, Mr Laurent Tchagba, said all illegal mining activities that lead to the pollution of the two basins must be brought to an end "as a matter of urgency."

According to the ministers, in spite of the mitigation measures that both countries have been im­plementing, the level of pollution of the two river basins was still beyond the normal standard.

The communique noted that reactivating and making per­manent, the Joint Ministerial Committee and the Joint Tech­nical Sub-committee to monitor pollution caused by illegal mining on the transboundary river basins and also expand the committees to include other relevant sectors, was necessary.

At the end of the bilateral meeting, Ms Dapaah said that Cote d'Ivoire's Water and Forestry Min­ister, Laurent Tchagba, expressed gratitude to the government and the people of Ghana for the warm and fraternal welcome accorded them, and for the exceptional quality of the organisation of the meeting.

She assured that Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire would remain committed to implementing the recommendations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.