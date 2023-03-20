Ghana: ACE Promotions Sets 'The Rise' for March 18

Boxing promotions firm, ACE Power Promotions (APP) has promised fireworks at its March 18 promotion scheduled for the Bukom Park in Accra.

Dubbed 'The Rise', the event will feature two of ACE Power signees; Holy 'Jaw breaker' Dorgbetor will battle George Krampah in a ten round featherweight bout, while Samuel Martei Laryea faces Beninois brawler Kouassi Martin Klaklevi in an eight-round super bantamweight contest.

Speaking to the Time Sports, the General Manager of APP, Mr Isaac Amankwah, said the event would feature some of the finest boxers in Ghana to entertain boxing fans.

Bouts on the undercards include a six-round lightweight contest between Gideon Nortey and Godwin Kofi Appiah and Isaac Odartey Lamptey Clottey against Eric Asante in a six-round super featherweight bout.

In two super welterweight fights, Abraham Afful will take on Ba­tholomew Abuchi Uche in a West African contest, while Daniel Aduka slug it out with Kofi Manu.

Emmanuel Quartey will battle Em­manuel Otoo in an eight-round super featherweight contest; Emmanuel Baidoo and Moses Lartey will slug it out in an eight-round super welter­weight bout and a six-round super welterweight clash between Dodzi Kemmeh and Felix Mankatah.

Former UBO Intercontinental Champion, Robert 'Stopper' Quaye, will stage a return to the ring in a six-round super lightweight bout.