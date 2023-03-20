Ghana: La Liga Grassroots Football to Roll Out Soon in Ghana

17 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.Abayateye

La Liga Grassroots Football, an initiative aimed at setting up a world class football academy in Ghana using the Spanish top tier model will soon roll out in the country.

The initiative would ensure that football talents were dis­covered, nurtured and provided the platform through collabo­rations with La Liga teams to become world class players.

Speaking at a media en­gagement on Wednesday, La Liga Delegate for Nigeria and Ghana, Mr Desmond Chiji, said the Spanish football system had proven to be one of the best in the world and would be replicated into the Ghanaian football academies.

He added that "It would not only be for football as kids who would be in the academy would have the chance to have formal education."

He said the group has engaged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and would soon get the project underway in Ghana for children between the ages of eight to 10.

The Projects and Commu­nications Manager, Ayodeji Adegbenro, explained that they were committed to building the right structure for the next generation.

The project, he said, was ongoing in over 48 countries, including South Africa, Zambia, Cameroon, Nigeria and Egypt with over 900 coaches and over 2000 players trained.

La Liga methodology, he said incorporated many of the ele­ments that has made it one of the best leagues in the world.

He announced that the group would host the El Clasico Match Viewing Party at the Ac­cra Polo Grounds on Sunday.

"We want to bring the La Liga experience to everyone and the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona would be the best to showcase Spanish football and engage Ghanaians and stakeholders," he stated.

