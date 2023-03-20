Ghana: St. Mary's Students 'Job Shadow' At Absa Bank

Absa Bank has held an event with students of St. Mary's Senior High School in Accra to enable the students to engage in a session with the women leadership of the bank on how digital technology can propel their academic and professional careers.

It was a special session organ­ised by the bank in connection with the school's authorities as part of activities to mark Inter­ national Women's Day, which was on the theme "DigitAll - Innovation and Technology for equality".

The students also had a chance to "job shadow" with the bank's technology and enable­ment team for close to four hours.

They were taken through busi­ness operations, decision making and how the technology team supports the overall functioning and efficiency of the bank.

Commenting after the session, in an interview, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations, Absa bank, said, "Digital innovation is a crucial driver in giving women more access to equal opportuni­ties and success, and I am proud to say that Absa is leading the charge in this area".

"I am happy that we can afford the students from St. Mary's a chance to experience what it's like to make an impact in an organisation like ours. Such engagements give us hope for the future in terms of women leader­ship," she said.

Absa Bank has a strong focus on female leadership and inclu­sion as part of its citizenship agenda.

This includes delivering consumer education and financial literacy programmes through accredited training partners to empower women to make in­formed choices and improve their lives through responsible personal financial management.

President of the Women Network Forum at Absa bank, Audrey Abakah, said, "As women, we have unique perspectives and ideas that are just waiting to be heard. And it's up to us to use the power of our voices to speak up and make ourselves heard. It's up to us to drive innovation in our workplaces and our communities and this is one of many exam­ples".