Ghana: Man Remanded for Allegedly Killing Wife

17 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Nkawkaw Magistrate Court has remanded in prison custody, a 71-year-old visually-impaired man, who allegedly killed his wife, last Tuesday.

George Mudor, allegedly beheaded his wife at Abepotia, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwa­hu West Municipality, after the wife threatened to divorce him.

Prior to the tragedy, Mudor, who engaged in a heated con­frontation with his wife, accused her of being ungrateful after the woman threatened to divorce him.

The Nkawkaw magistrate court presided over by Isaac Adjei, remanded the suspect on his own conviction, to reappear in two week time, for the police to continue their investigations.

