Ghana: MP Urges Women to Overcome Obstacles in Political Career

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu Constituency in the North East Region, Dr Abed Bandim has urged women to overcome obstacles in their polit­ical career.

He conceded that venturing into political career was a difficult terrain for women but with deter­mination, dedication and commit­ment women should be poised to develop a political career to be counted in decision-making processes.

"Our women must be given the opportunity to show their political capabilities by focusing on supporting and assisting every activity geared towards increasing their representation in Parliament especially," the MP noted.

Dr Bandim called on the government to double efforts at eliminating gender-based violence to protect women develop their political career so as girls could see them as role models.

"Gender-based violence is a human rights violation which undermines a person's self-esteem that can lead to mental health issues and as Ghana joins the rest of the international community to celebrate this year's International Women's Day, it is essential that the government in partnership with Civil Society Organisations work to expand security for wom­en and girls to enable them live meaningful lives," he stressed.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Dr Bandim admonished men to support and assist women to pursue their ambitions without any obstruc­tions to enable them to contribute to national cohesion and nation building.

That, he explained, would en­able women to give off their best and contribute their quota towards the progress, growth and develop­ment of the country, adding that "when women are able to leverage equal opportunities to thrive, they can make substantial contributions to societal and socioeconomic development.

"When women are living safe, fulfilled and productive lives, they can reach their full potential and contribute their knowledge and skills to the workforce while raising happier and healthier children, so let us continue to empower women and celebrate their strength, contributions and achievements in our society while protecting them," Dr Bandim said.

According to him, every woman and girl no matter where they found themselves could excel when given the right opportuni­ties and encourage them to aspire for greater heights in all spheres of endeavor irrespective of their challenges in order to pursue their dreams without creating any obstacles for themselves.

Dr Bandim assured women the next NDC government in 2024 would appoint more women in male-dominated positions to accel­erate the progress, growth and development of the country.

"I can promise our women, the NDC will change one of its major ambitions of creating an enabling environment for young girls to live their best lives since women empowerment remains a big deal for the party when it assumes the reins of government," he indicated.