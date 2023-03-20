Ghana: Kotoko Must Prepare for Hostile Atmosphere - Annor Walker

Head Coach of FC Samartex 1996, Daniel Annor Walker, has asked Asante Kotoko to prepare for a hostile atmosphere when they visit the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, in Samreboi where they play as guests of Samartex in a week 22 betPawa Premier League tomor­row.

The 'Fabulous' boys will make their first visit to the grounds and Coach Annor Walker wants it to be one Kotoko would want to forget about quickly.

In an interview with the Times Sports ahead of the game, Coach Walker declared that Kotoko would return home empty-hand­ed.

"We declared an 'Operation nine points' agenda ahead of the game against Aduana Stars which we won. It's unfortunate that after beating Aduana Stars at home, we drew with Great Olympics in Accra, but the attention turns quickly to Kotoko. Our dream is to win the maximum points from the game."

"I'll need the fans to create that atmosphere; one that will see fans cheer and chant to propel the team for victory. I need them to come early and fill the 10,000 capacity Arena because the goals would come very early. I want everyone to see the goals."

He said "the fans have been amazing; they have shown the playing body true support and love, and we would reciprocate that gesture this weekend by win­ning the biggest game for them, he stated.

FC Samartex 1996 currently occupy the ninth position on the league log with 30 points, having won seven games, drawn nine times and lost five.

"We want to finish among the top four clubs at the end of the season; that's a very big challenge, but I know my boys are up for it."

FC Samartex lost the first fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium after allowing Kotoko to come from behind to win 2-1 in their match day five game.