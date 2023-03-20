Ghana: Homeland Security Group Disturbances - 5 'Secessionists' Convicted ...Court Defers Sentencing to March 21

The five persons belonging to the Homeland Security Group (HSG), who wanted to se­cede the Volta and Oti Regions from Ghana, were yesterday convicted by the Accra High Court.

This was after they were all found guilty for the offences con­trary to the Prohibited Organisa­tions Act 1976 (SMCD 20).

However, the court presided over by Justice Mary E Yanzur deferred sentencing to next Thurs­day, March 21, 2023.

The convicts, Ebenezer Gblork­por, Afetorgbo Kpogo, Joseph Nyamewu, Wisdom Kuvor and Bessah Kpexor were charged with attending meetings contrary to sec­tion 2(1) (b) of SMCD 20, making contributions to the funds of a prohibited organisation contrary to section 2(1)(g) of DMD 20, participating in the campaign of a prohibited organisation contrary to section 2(1)(d) of SMCD 20, and being a member of a prohibit­ed organisation contrary to section 2(1)(i) of SMCD 20.

Gblorkpor was found guilty and convicted on three counts, and Kpogo was also found guilty and convicted for attending meet­ings contrary to section 2(1)(b) of SMCD 20, while Nyamewu, Kuvor and Kpexor were all found guilty and convicted for participat­ing in the campaign of a prohibit­ed organisation contrary to section 2(1)(d) of SMCD 20, and being a member of a prohibited organisa­tion contrary to section 2(1)(i) of SMCD 20.

The prosecutor, Ms Adoma Osei, a Senior State Attorney of the Office of the Attorney-Gen­eral said that Homeland Study Group (HSG) is an organisation with the primary aim to secede the Volta and Oti Regions, from the territories of Ghana.

The Western Togoland Res­toration Front (WTRF) is an offshoot of HSG, established by Michael Koku Kwabla also known as (aka) Togbe Yesu.

Ms Osei said the WTRF's main aim was to use force to secede the Volta and Oti Regions from Ghana, to form a new state to be called 'Western Togoland.'

Together with his right hand-man, Charles Elo, they recruited persons to attend WTRF meetings, become members, participate in the group's campaign and make contributions to the cause of WTRF.

Ms Osei stated that WTRF hatched a plan to campaign and protest for the secession of the Volta and Oti Regions.

She told the court that the convicts planned to campaign and protest by blocking roads that led to the Volta Region from Accra, with sand and burning tyres and that in September 25, 2020 at dawn, WTRF set the plans in motion.

Ms Osei told the court that the convicts freed inmates from the cells, broke into the armoury of police stations and stole arms and ammunition, including; 13 AK 47 assault rifles; 2 pistols; 5 pump action guns; 1 short gun; 2 mack-3 guns; 1 mack-4 gun; 3 SMG rifles; 11 rubber bullets; 25 rounds of 37mm tear gas cartridges; and about 300 rounds of AK47.

Ms Osei said the convicts also stole a police patrol vehicle with registration number GP 195, attack the barracks and made away with monies and other items belonging to the police residents and their families.

The prosecutor said a police team was sent from Sogakokpe to go and restore calm at Aveyime and Mepe.

Ms Osei said when they reached Aveyime, the team was attacked by WTRF members, adding that three police officers were injured and their leader, Chief Superintendent Dennis Fiakpui was shot.

She said the signboard of the Police Service was defaced by WTRF members.

Ms Osei said the convicts erased 'Ghana' from the phrase 'Ghana Police Service' printed on the signboard and hang and displayed what they claimed to be flags of their new country (Western Togoland).

She said in the midst of the road blockage and attacks on Aveyime and Mepe police stations, the WTRF members jubilated and chanted "freedom freedom."

She told the court that police investigations led to the arrest of the convicts, then suspects.