Ghana: 300 Participate in Free Bootcamp

17 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Arthur

A Free bootcamp that afforded about 300 participants the opportu­nity to learn more about the Micro­soft Power Platform was held at the Accra Technical University (ATU) last Saturday.

The Microsoft Power Platform is a suite of tools designed to help businesses and organisations automate processes, analyse data, and create custom applications. It includes Power Apps, Power BI, Power Automate, and Power Virtual Agents.

The bootcamp was hosted by the ATU Library in collaboration with the Accra Power Platform User Group, a group with an agenda to promote, teach and enable all skill levels to use the Microsoft Power Platform to grow and transform businesses and organisations.

Dr NanaYaw Asabere, Director of Research, Innovation, Publication and Technology Transfer (DRIPTT), ATU, in a keynote address, noted that ATU was mandated to provide hands-on practical education through im­pact-oriented research involving Informa­tion and Communication Technology (ICT) and Entrepreneurship.

Dr Asabere, therefore, encouraged stu­dents to take advantage of the bootcamp and explore the Microsoft Power Platform to discover how it could help them achieve their goals.

Organiser, Accra Power Platform User Group, Samuel Adranyi, said the bootcamp, which is a global event scheduled for Feb­ruary every year, was to give participants hands-on experience to prepare them for the job market.

