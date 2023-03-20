Ghana: Mahama - Elect Competent, Winnable Candidates in NDC Primaries

Sunyani — The flagbearer hopeful of the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has asked party delegates to elect competent and winnable can­didates in the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023.

According to the former president, the NDC would require majority in Parliament to be able to prosecute govern­ment business after winning the 2024 general election.

"Don't let friendship, relations and cronyism be the deciding factor in choosing who should represent the party in the upcoming elections," he stated.

Addressing party delegates of Sunyani East and West con­stituencies in Sunyani as part of his campaign tour to the Bono Re­gion, former President Mahamade­clared that "the 2024 elections is a crucial one for the NDC and nothing will be left to chance until the party secures victory.

"When I say 2024 elections will be a do or die, it doesn't mean the NDC is going to engage in war but a call to action to ensure we are vigilant at the polling stations until results are declared.

"The NDC will concentrate its attention on properly training of polling station agents in order to get real-time updates on the election outcomes, when voting ends at 5pm we will be able to declare our victory by midnight so we won't sleep on the evening of December 7 till we have assured ourselves of victory," former presi­dent Mahama intimated.

He assured to ensure resources were released on time to make the party functions effectively and efficiently at the branch and constituency level before the 2024 elections.

The former president accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of engaging in poli­tics of deception and propaganda to win the mandate of Ghanaians and the government's refusal to listen to sound advice from well-meaning citizens had led to the poor state of affairs.

Former President Mahama indicated that the NDC would have performed better with the nearly GH¢600 billion the country currently owed however, cau­tioned them not to fall for such deceptions from politicians in the future.

Kwadwo Nyamekye-Mar­fo, Chairman of Bono Regional NDC, who spoke on behalf of the executives of the party indicated that, they were doing so based on the track record of the former president, since no pres­ident under the Fourth Republic had performed creditably under four years than Mr Mahama.