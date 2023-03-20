Ghana: Assemblies of God Education Unit, Instill Education Sign MOU ...to Train 7,000 Teachers

17 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Arthur

The Assemblies of God Ed­ucation Unit (AGEU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Instill Education, a pan-African educa­tional technology higher education institution, to train the church's 7,000 teachers across the country.

The MoU which was signed in Accra last Friday is aimed at equip­ping the teachers with 21st century skills toward improved learning outcomes for holistic human devel­opment.

Rev. Daniel Ayembilla, General Manager, AGEU, noted that the church was poised to develop both the spiritual and physical lives of Ghanaians, adding, that was "a conviction that continues to guide efforts by the church to ensure quality teaching and learning in every classroom."

As such, he said the time had come for the education unit to build the capacity of teachers within its supervision, especially through the medium of technolo­gy, to align with international best practices towards improved learner outcomes for socio-economic transformation.

Rev. Ayembilla reiterated that the MoU would be of immense benefit to the church's 350 schools and 7,000 teachers across the country and commended Instill Education for the initiative.

The Regional Lead for Instill Education in West Africa, Ms Sarah Osei, stressed that improving teachers' capacity and profession­alism was crucial as the teacher remained the pivot on which edu­cation thrived.

It was for that reason, she noted that Instill Education and the Mas­terCard Foundation were currently supporting teachers in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa to develop skills that addressed the needs and challenges of the 21st Century.

"We seek to re-imagine teach­ing and learning in every African classroom to address in particular the over 17 million teacher gaps projected by UNESCO for Sub-Sa­haran Africa by 2030," she added.

Hence, Ms Osei said the MoU would ensure that regional manag­ers, school inspectors, and heads of schools of the church were not left out in the implementation of the capacity development pro­grammes.

She revealed that Instill Edu­cation and the National Teaching Council trained more than 40,000 teachers across the country last year under a MasterCard Founda­tion funding arrangement and hint­ed a similar package for this year.

"All we have sought to do there­fore is to heed the call of teachers through the development of our innovative Mobile App (Up skill) with offline functionalities to help teachers' access quality Profession­al Development materials irre­spective of location and internet connectivity challenges."

"Instill Education hopes to train over 200,000 Ghanaian educators in both the public and private sectors in 2023," she said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.