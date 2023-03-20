Ghana: Fuel Prices Drop At Pumps

17 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

Some Oil Marketing Com­panies (OMCs) have started reducing the prices of petro­leum products at the pumps.

Checks at some filling stations by this paper in Accra yesterday saw the leading OMC, GOIL, selling a litre of petrol at ¢12.95 and diesel at ¢13.49.

TotalEnergies and Shell also have dropped their prices for both diesel and petrol to ¢13.49 and petrol, ¢12.95 per litre

Petrosol is selling a litre of petrol at ¢12.97, whereas diesel is going for ¢13. 37 per litre.

The Institute for Energy Se­curity (IES) on Tuesday projected that fuel prices will fall between three per cent and 10 per cent at the pumps.

IES predicted that the prices of all three key petroleum prod­ucts - petrol, diesel and Lique­fied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were expected to fall.

The IES said, "The last two weeks have seen price indicators on both the domestic and interna­tional fronts falling and this can translate into some price reduc­tions at the pumps for various petroleum products".

The domestic fuel market prices are projected to fall be­tween ¢12.60 for petrol, ¢13.40 for diesel and ¢14 per Kilo­gramme for LPG.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.