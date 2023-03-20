Gambia Govt Redeploys and Appoints Senior Public Officials

17 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Press Release

Consistent with its commitment to efficiency in Public Service Administration, The Gambia Government has, effective immediately, redeployed and appointed some senior officials.

Mr Dawda Ceesay, Permanent Secretary (PS) at the Office of The Vice President (OVP), is redeployed to the Ministry of Tourism & Culture (MoTC) replacing Mrs. Kodou Jabang who is new PS, OVP.

In addition, Mr Samba Camara Mballow who was Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is appointed PS No. 2 at OVP. The Senior Protocol Officer at OVP, Paul Preirra is moved to MOFA as Assistant Director of Protocol as the erstwhile holder, Modou Ceesay is new Head of Protocol, Office of the Vice President.

Alongside, Ms Ramou Sarr, Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) at OVP is redeployed to the Ministry of Transport, Works & Infrastructure (MoTWI) as new DPS replacing Mr Ousman Ceesay who is new DPS at OVP.

Signed

Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Banjul, The Gambia 16 March 2023

