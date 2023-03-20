Gambia to Participate in 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

The Gambia is among countries that will be represented in the Men's Beach Volleyball during the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games to take place in Trinidad and Tobago in August.

The Beach Volleyball tournament is scheduled to take place from August 5th-10th 2023 at Pigeon Point Beach in the South West of the Island where teams from different Commonwealth countries will be battling for supremacy.

The Male Beach Volleyball competition will bring together defending champions England, The Gambia, Rwanda, Canada, Sri Lanka, St Kitts and Nevis, Australia, Cyprus, New Zealand, St Lucia and South Africa.

The Gambia Men's Beach Volleyball team participated in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual winner, England.

Dame Louise Martin, president of the Commonwealth Games Federation said: "We are thrilled to unveil the nations competing in the team sports at Trinbago 2023. The Beach Volleyball, FAST5 Netball and Rugby Sevens competitions are set to be highly competitive, with nations from across the Commonwealth vying for gold. It will be an unforgettable, inspiring experience for the young athletes involved and an opportunity for fans to see the stars of the future."

The Commonwealth Youth Games are an invaluable springboard for the stars and leaders of tomorrow, contributing to the further development of youth sport throughout the Commonwealth.

Trinbago 2023 will see more than 1,000 athletes and Para-athletes, between the ages of 14-18, from the 72 nations and territories, participate in a total of seven sports.

Entry for team sports was by invitation and the demand for places was once again high. Following applications by CGAs, the CGF, in full consultation with the respective International Federations, made the final selection based on criteria including host nation representation, past results, depth of field and strength of competition, and regional representation.