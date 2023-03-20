Gambia: GCCPC Celebrates World Consumer Rights Day

The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) on Wednesday commemorated World Consumer Rights Day 2023 on the theme "Empowering consumers through clean energy transitions."

The event was held at Baobab Holiday Resort in Bijilo. The purpose of the World Consumer Rights Day is to increase awareness of consumer rights violations caused by market activities and what more can be done to give consumers more power.

The occasion was graced by panelist from different institutions.

Amadou Ceesay, the Executive Secretary for the Gambia Competition Consumer Protection Commission said most economies are facing and deepening on energy crisis globally which is having an impact on vulnerable consumers' globally.

He added that energy prices increased 50c/o by the end of 2022 and will stay high in 2023. He noted that these, together with food and finance prices increased consumers' right violation everywhere and radically changed their lifestyles to access essential needs.

However, Mr Ceesay said the increasing access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy will also play a major part in averting catastrophic climate change, with consumption shifts now recognised and estimated to reduce future greenhouse gas emissions from 70 to 40%.

Mr Ceesay added that the energy crisis is dramatically shifting energy worldwide, noting that more governments are pledging to turn the crisis into a historic moment towards clean and secure energy systems.

"This presents us with a window of opportunity to hold policy makers to their commitments and ensure the consumer voice does not get lost in them," he stated.

Amie Joof, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy described consumers as the bedrock of development of any commodity, adding that they hold huge influence in the sustainable development of our society.

Mrs Joof announced that the government of The Gambia has formulated policies through the energy sector roadmap 2021-2040 to promote the deployment of clean energy in the country.

Yassin Saidy, Chairperson of Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said clean energy transitions makes the electrical system more efficient, reliable, affordable and resilient for the benefit of consumers and businesses. She added that energy efficiency and renewable energy can reduce air pollution and its negative consequences in human health.