Gambia: Late Fashion Icon Conferred Posthumous Honour As Fashion Pioneer

17 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Late Gambia fashion icon and entrepreneur, Mrs Pullo Cham, has been posthumously conferred Woman Fashion Pioneer of The Year by The Woman Boss on 4th March.

Mrs Cham served in various ministries and government departments before dedicating her career to what she loved the most, being entrepreneurship and humanitarian work, according to the organisation.

Mrs. Pulo Cham has been working tirelessly to contribute to the growth of women's involvement in commerce in The Gambia, it said.

"She started her own enterprise by producing tie and dye materials and attires. From her engagements, she successfully displayed her work at the internationally renowned Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC, USA," it stated.

Accordingly, Mrs Pulo Cham has been praised as an outstanding member of her community, having helped dressed many women with her unique styles and impeccable sense of fashion.

Thus, TWB expressed delight in having celebrated such a woman.

