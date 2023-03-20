Gambia: IWD - NoGJWCA President Meets Women Horticultural Gardeners

17 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

As part of activities marking the International Women's Day (IWD), the president of the Network of Gender Journalists for Women and Cultural Advancement (NoGJWCA) The Gambia recently visited some horticultural women gardens in Central and Lower River Regions to know some of the problems affecting them in their efforts to improve the lives and livelihoods of their families.

Demba Jallow, a native of Jamara village in the Central River Region and also the coordinator of the women garden in that village explained that they started working in the garden with few women of the village. He added that they were later supported by Humanity First, a charitable organisation which provided a borehole for them.

Jallow commended Action Aid-The Gambia which also came to their aid by extending their garden fence and provided them garden seeds.

Wurry Jallow, who spoke on behalf of women gardeners, said they have achieved significant improvement in their lives since the start of the garden, adding that their main constraints are garden tools and water shortage.

