Gambia: Sambou Suso Conferred Women in Arts Award

The Network of Women in Arts has awarded Gambia's veteran Afro-manding star Sambou Suso Women in Arts Award at a colourful ceremony that was held at the Ebunja Theatre in Kanifing Institutional Layout to to honour trailblazers who have made their mark in the world of the arts.

Sambou is one the women pioneers in The Gambia and the international music industry with years of experience. almost all bands in the Gambia have Sambou's playlist. She advocates for women's empowerment as 'Mbindaan Du Jam' album saw her tour the world.

The gifted performing musician was born in the early 70s in The Gambia. She carries in her voice the memories of her ancestors, and this pours out of her in every utterance. Singing is not just an art form for Sambou but a medium for communication at the highest level.

She has represented The Gambia and portrayed Gambian arts and culture on various instances at the international level and was voted in 2016 as the representative of female musicians for the Musicians Union of The Gambia (MUSIGAM).