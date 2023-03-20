Gambia: GACH Global Presents Over D1 Million to Tujereng Community

17 March 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

GACH Global Company Limited on Sunday presented a cheque of one million and fifty thousand dalasis (1,050,000) to the community of Tujereng as part of their agreement with the village.

The presentation was held at Tujereng village in Kombo South District, West Coast Region. It was attended by the village Alkalo, Village Development Committee (VDC) members and GACH Global Company Limited top officials.

Cherno Njie, the Village Development Committee (VDC) chairman said their agreement with the company is for them to give back a quota of whatever they make from mining at the community for the well-being of the village.

Karamo S. Bojang, the Alkalo of Tujereng village urged other mining companies in the country to emulate GACH Global Company Limited. He said for over 50 years, mining companies have been mining in the community without natives of the village benefiting from them.

Mr. Bojang thanked the company for fulfilling their parts of the agreement with the villagers.

Malang Sambou, the Vice Chairman of Tujereng Village Development Committee (VDC) said it is good to work with a company that is willing and listens to the concerns of the community.

Mr. Sambou gave assurance that the money will be put into good use as far as the development of the village is concerned.

Amadou Manneh, the Site Manager for GACH Global Company Limited renewed his company commitment towards fulfilling their agreement and listening to concerns of the community.

