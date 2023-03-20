Nigeria: Borno Speaker Re-Elected Fifth Time, as APC in Guzamala Lga Polls 18,339, PDP 181

Maiduguri — The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan has been re-elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to represent Guzamala local government area.

In the just concluded peaceful, free and credible Saturday's Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, Guzamala Council results indicated that the APC gubernatorial candidate and incumbent governor Babagana Zulum scored 18,341 votes to defeat his opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mohammed Ali Jajari who managed to garner 200 votes.

In the same vein, the House of Assembly results revealed that the longest-serving Speaker in the history of Nigeria, Rt. Hon Abdulkarim Lawan of the APC scored 18,339 votes, while PDP got 181 votes respectively.

To this end, Abdulkarim Lawan has been re-elected to serve the people of the Guzamala constituency for five consecutive terms.

Reacting to the victory on Monday, the Personal Assistant to the Hon Speaker, Kaka Ali Goni congratulated his Boss and thanked Almighty Allah and the good people of Guzamala for giving another mandate to Rt. Hon. Lawan.

He said, the entire people of Guzamala and by extension Borno would not regret, as Lawan who has been the Speaker for over a decade consecutively will continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people which cut across qualitative education, healthcare delivery, poverty alleviation, agricultural development, youths/women empowerment, jobs creation, inclusiveness devoid of ethnic or political inclinations.