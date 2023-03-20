Nigeria: Breaking - One Feared Dead as Protest Rocks Major Streets in Lafia

20 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Odama

Lafia — Uneasy calm in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, as protesters have taking to streets of the state capital protesting over outcome of the governorship election in the state.

The subsequent declaration of results has caused traffic gridlocks in the state capital.

Report obtained in the state capital indicated that one person has been allegedly killed while several others have received various degree of injury following the protest that turned violent in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the protesters are on the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the governorship results declared by the electoral umpire from the last Saturday gubernatorial election in the state.

An eyewitness account told our correspondent that the protesters also engaged in acts of vandalism and destruction of public and private property.

Meanwhile, security agencies have been deployed to strategic locations to forestall the spread of the violent protest and maintain law and order.

The incident has sparked up concerns and call for transparent elections in Nigeria, with appeal to the relevant authorities to address the underlying issues that provoked the protest.

Attempts to obtain confirmation from the police Command in the state proved abortive as the Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ramham Nansel could not respond to text messages, pick calls or issue statement on the protest at the time of filling the report.

