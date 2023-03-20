Nigeria: Just in - INEC Declares PDP's Mutfwang Winner of Plateau Guber Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Caleb Mutfwang, as the winner of Saturday's governorship election.

The result declared by the INEC Presiding Officer, Musa Yusuf, after counting the votes scored by parties that participated in the election shows that Mutfwanhg had the highest votes beating the All Progressives Candidate (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda.

Recall that the PDP governorship candidate was reported to be taking early lead as of 11am when INEC resumed collations of results from the 17 local government areas of the state.