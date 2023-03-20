Nigeria: INEC Suspends Collation of Guber Election Results in Abia, Enugu

20 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended further collation of governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu states.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

According to him the Commission met earlier on Monday and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

"Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the Governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu States", he stated.

INEC recalled how its office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs Sunday 19th March 2023 and its officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area. It had consequently vowed to thoroughly review results from the area.

"Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

"Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

"We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States", the commission added.

