Liberia: CSO Council Wants Citizens' Full Participation in NEC BVR Process

Monrovia — As the much-publicized biometric voters' registration (BVR) process kicks off Monday, March 20, 2023, the National Civil Society of Liberia (NCSCL) is craving the indulgence of eligibility Liberian voters to rise up to the occasion to turn up to register.

The National Civil Society Council of Liberia - NCSCL is the apex body of all civil society organizations in the country.

As eligible Liberian voters get set to go to the poll on October 10, 2023 in consonance of Article 77(b) of the Liberian Constitution, the country's electoral body, the National Elections Commission (NEC), will on Monday, March 20, 2023 begin phase one of the BVR process for the first six counties.

The six counties include Gbarpolu, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Bassa, and Montserrado. Phase one will run from 20 March to April 9. Phase two will run from 21 April to 11 May with the rest of the other nine counties.

The Council in a statement carved under the signature of its Chairperson Madam Loretta Alethea Pope-Kai, urged Liberians of voting ages to turn up in their numbers during the registration period to exercise their civil franchise.

NCSCL maintains that owing to the critical importance of political participation to the growth and development of the country, eligible Liberian voters should take up the responsibility to form part of the ensuing political process.

The Council indicates that the pending elections are a test to the nation's democracy, and as such, Liberians of voting ages must join the process to first get register and to vote for the candidates of their choice.

During the impending electoral process, Liberian voters will troop at all 2,080 voting precincts or 5,911 voting centers to vote for a President/Vice President, 73 Representatives, and 15 Senators, whose tenures of office would expire.

"The National Civil Society Council hereby calls on the NEC to ensure that the process is holistic participatory and void of interference. The chairperson re-emphasizes the need for stakeholders to revisit the Farmington Declaration because there are early warning signs of violence. She also stressed that election is not worn or have issues only on election day, but the entire electoral circles should be systematic and the adherence to the rule of law.

Additionally, she encourages the NEC to take due coincident of the emerging issues that have been raised by citizens that there has been a reduction in the number of precincts in some districts from the list of precinct/VR Centers that was released to the public few days ago by NEC, and if this situation is not handled with care might cost some distraction of the entire process, adequate information sharing should be the hallmark of the NEC and the NEC should ensure that no Liberians of voting age should be disenfranchise from their right to participate in the election due to the long-distances they had to travel.

At the same time, the Council is also calling on the National Elections Commission to provide regular updates of the BVR process and all other processes leading to the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The Council also wants to appreciate all of the development partners for standing with and supporting Liberia does-far most especially the European Union (EU) and others for supporting the NCSCL.